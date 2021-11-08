(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :NATO on Monday slammed as "unacceptable" Belarus's allegedly tactical use of migrants to put pressure on the EU, saying it was worried about "escalation" on the border with Poland.

An alliance official termed the Belarusian regime's use of migrants "a hybrid tactic", meaning a combined military-political operation, and said: "NATO stands ready to further assist our allies, and maintain safety and security in the region".