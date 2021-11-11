UrduPoint.com

Belarussian, Russian Aviation To Monitor Belarus-Ukraine Border - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

Belarussian and Russian aviation will monitor the Belarus-Ukraine border, in addition to borders with Poland and Baltic countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarussian and Russian aviation will monitor the Belarus-Ukraine border, in addition to borders with Poland and Baltic countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"This ring - the Baltics, Poland and Ukraine - should be monitored by Russian and Belarusian servicemen.

We have agreed on this with the Russians ... The situation there is serious. Most importantly, they moved away from the agreements. We don't know what they want," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

