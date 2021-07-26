UrduPoint.com
Belavia Flight From Minsk To Antalya Changes Course, Will Land In Moscow - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:13 PM

Belavia Flight From Minsk to Antalya Changes Course, Will Land in Moscow - Source

A flight of Belarus' Belavia from Minsk to Turkey's Antalya changed course and will land in Moscow's Domodedovo airport, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A flight of Belarus' Belavia from Minsk to Turkey's Antalya changed course and will land in Moscow's Domodedovo airport, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Monday.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day claiming that Boeing 737 sent a distress signal over Russia's Voronezh region and planned an emergency landing there.

"The aircraft is heading to Domodedovo for a quicker solution of the technical problems," the source� explained.

