Belavia Flight From Minsk to Antalya Changes Course, Will Land in Moscow - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

A flight of Belarus' Belavia from Minsk to Turkey's Antalya changed course and will land in Moscow's Domodedovo airport, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A flight of Belarus' Belavia from Minsk to Turkey's Antalya changed course and will land in Moscow's Domodedovo airport, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Monday.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day claiming that Boeing 737 sent a distress signal over Russia's Voronezh region and planned an emergency landing there.

"The aircraft is heading to Domodedovo for a quicker solution of the technical problems," the source� explained.