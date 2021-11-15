Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocumented Migrants Flies Via Moscow to Minsk

Igor Cherginets, the general director of Belarusian airline Belavia, said that the statements about the arrival of illegal migrants on the company's flights via Moscow to Minsk did not correspond to reality

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Igor Cherginets, the general director of Belarusian airline Belavia, said that the statements about the arrival of illegal migrants on the company's flights via Moscow to Minsk did not correspond to reality.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Russia was linked to the migration crisis around Belarus, alleging that undocumented migrants come to Minsk via Moscow.

"The statements that the flow of illegal migrants flies through Moscow to Minsk do not correspond to reality," Cherginets told state-run agency Belta.

According to the company's head, there are five flights of Belavia from Moscow to Minsk from two airports, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

"I thoroughly checked: on all flights from Moscow there are about 10 people with passports not of Belarus or Russia. Among them there are representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan. And there is only one Iraqi citizen, with a diplomatic passport," Cherginets said.