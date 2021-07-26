Belavia Plane Landed In Moscow With One Engine Off - Source
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Belavia's Boeing 737 plane en route from Minsk to Antalya that changed course landed in Moscow with one engine off, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Monday.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in the Domodedovo airport, as a pressure fault sensor triggered.
"The aircraft landed with one engine off," the source said.