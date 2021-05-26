UrduPoint.com
Belavia's Plane Did Not Enter Polish Airspace Due To France's Ban - Air Traffic Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Belavia's Plane Did Not Enter Polish Airspace Due to France's Ban - Air Traffic Agency

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A Belavia plane did not enter Polish airspace on Wednesday due to France's ban for the airline to fly over its territory, a spokesman of the Polish air traffic agency, Pavel Lukashevich, told Sputnik.

"Our services conveyed information to the crew of this aircraft that France has blocked the entry of all Belarusian aircraft into their airspace," the spokesman said, adding that the crew was informed that it may face problems with entering French airspace and is now deciding "what to do next."

