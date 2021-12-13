UrduPoint.com

Mon 13th December 2021

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "Power of the Dog" topped Monday's Globes nominations, as the troubled awards seek to overcome a dispute over diversity and transparency

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes, has been under fire due to allegations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption.

The Globes awards party usually features top A-listers, but the stars are expected to stay away from the ceremony next month, and tv network NBC has dropped its broadcast.

"It's not going to be the usual event, but we always said that no matter what we would nominate and we would hand out the awards," HFPA president Helen Hoehne told AFP at the nominations announcement in Beverly Hills.

"We have a long history of handing out the award and we just wanted to continue to do it like we always have in the past." "Belfast" and "Power of the Dog" headed the nominations with seven nods apiece for the 79th Golden Globe awards.

Deaf family drama "Coda," sci-fi epic "Dune" and Will Smith's tennis biopic "King Richard," about the father of Venus and Serena Williams, rounded out the best drama category -- the Globes' biggest prize.

HBO drama "Succession" topped the Globes' television section, with five nominations.

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood's film award season, but their future has been called into question.

More than 100 Tinseltown publicists wrote to the HFPA in March demanding an end to "discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption." The organization has rushed through reforms, including admitting its biggest ever annual intake of new members earlier this year.

But actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have slammed the changes as inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest.

Powerful studios including Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon have said they will not work with the HFPA until more meaningful reforms are made.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the surprise guest at Monday's early morning nomination unveiling at a Beverly Hills hotel, reading out multiple categories.

