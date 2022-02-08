Oscar nominees for the best picture include "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story," the Academy Awards announced on Tuesday

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.