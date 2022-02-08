UrduPoint.com

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture Nominees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 08:37 PM

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture Nominees

Oscar nominees for the best picture include "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story," the Academy Awards announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Oscar nominees for the best picture include "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story," the academy Awards announced on Tuesday.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

Related Topics

Car March Sunday Oscar Best

Recent Stories

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over ..

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

27 seconds ago
 AJK University to conduct face to face exams from ..

AJK University to conduct face to face exams from Feb 15

31 seconds ago
 Capital police committed to resolve public issues ..

Capital police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

32 seconds ago
 Punjab University issues online form submission sc ..

Punjab University issues online form submission schedule

34 seconds ago
 'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to pro ..

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to projects in FESCO region'

31 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Deli ..

Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>