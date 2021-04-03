UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belfast Rioting Leaves 15 Officers Injured - Police

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:07 PM

Belfast Rioting Leaves 15 Officers Injured - Police

Fifteen officers have been injured in clashes with protesters that broke out in the city of Belfast, the Northern Irish police said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Fifteen officers have been injured in clashes with protesters that broke out in the city of Belfast, the Northern Irish police said on Saturday.

A small protest by unionists angered by perceived post-Brexit barriers between the country and the rest of the United Kingdom broke out on Sandy Row street on Friday night but soon turned into an attack on officers, the police said.

"A total of fifteen officers were injured after being subjected to a sustained attack by rioters," a statement read.

Officers suffered burns, head and leg injuries after being struck by bricks, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers. Four of them were too injured to report for duty.

The majority of those involved in the unrest were young people. Eight rioters were arrested, including two boys aged 13 and 14.

Northern Ireland's Secretary Brandon Lewis Brandon Lewis called the scenes of chaos "completely unacceptable." He said violence was never the answer and there was no place for it in society.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Police Young Brandon Belfast Ireland United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes compla ..

7 minutes ago

983 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs viola ..

7 minutes ago

Dist admin retrieves 60 kanals state land

7 minutes ago

Pakistan making progress under Imran Khan: Fakhar ..

7 minutes ago

PPP elected it's opposition leader as a majority p ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.