Belfast Rioting Leaves 15 Officers Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Fifteen officers have been injured in clashes with protesters that broke out in the city of Belfast, the Northern Irish police said on Saturday.

A small protest by unionists angered by perceived post-Brexit barriers between the country and the rest of the United Kingdom broke out on Sandy Row street on Friday night but soon turned into an attack on officers, the police said.

"A total of fifteen officers were injured after being subjected to a sustained attack by rioters," a statement read.

Officers suffered burns, head and leg injuries after being struck by bricks, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers. Four of them were too injured to report for duty.

The majority of those involved in the unrest were young people. Eight rioters were arrested, including two boys aged 13 and 14.

Northern Ireland's Secretary Brandon Lewis Brandon Lewis called the scenes of chaos "completely unacceptable." He said violence was never the answer and there was no place for it in society.