Belgazprombank Case Unrelated to Presidential Election in Belarus - State Control Chief

Ivan Tertel, chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee, said on Thursday that criminal cases launched against Belgazprombank's top managers and the republic's presidential elections, in which the bank's former head Viktor Babariko was going to run, were unrelated

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Ivan Tertel, chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee, said on Thursday that criminal cases launched against Belgazprombank's top managers and the republic's presidential elections, in which the bank's former head Viktor Babariko was going to run, were unrelated.

"These events are unrelated to each other. The State Control Committee acts in strict accordance with the law, and also fulfills obligations of Belarus to the global community to combat money laundering," Tertel said, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.

Tertel said that the puppeteers among "big bosses at Gazprom, and maybe even higher" involved in Babariko's unlawful activities, are afraid that the investigation initiated by the Belarusian side will lead to them.

"It seems that Babariko is trying to play nobility. We, in turn, know that the puppeteers behind his activities are afraid that our actions will lead to the receipt of data and confirmation of their involvement in this illegal activity.

These persons are big bosses in Gazprom, and maybe even higher, we know it," he said.

Earlier, searches were held at the headquarters of Belgazprombank in Minsk. Belgazprombank was headed by presidential contender Babariko for 20 years. The State Control Committee said that an organized criminal group had operated on the basis of Belgazprombank, withdrawing money abroad. Fifteen people, including top managers of the bank, were detained on charges of tax evasion and legalization of criminal proceeds, but Babariko himself does not yet have a procedural status in them. Babariko believes that the actions of the authorities are politically motivated.

On Wednesday, Babariko's campaign headquarters said that the account of the politician's electoral fund had been blocked. Tertel said earlier in the day that Babariko had been detained due to an attempt to influence witnesses and conceal evidence of a crime.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Belarus on August 9.