Belgian Aerospace Company Says Interested in Cooperation on Russian-Chinese Future Plane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Sonaca Group, one of the leading Belgian aerospace companies, told Sputnik that it is interested in taking part in the development of the Russian-Chinese joint wide-body long-range passenger aircraft, named CRAIC CR929.

The CR929, formerly known as Comac C929, is a joint project of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

"We have had discussions in the past, for maybe one or two years ago, with UAC, in the context mainly of the new aircraft that they are preparing with Chinese company Comac, on their joint venture [with Russia] CRAIC [CR929]. We would be interested to see if there are any opportunities of collaboration on the high-lift systems of that aircraft," Dominique Zeoli, Sonaca's vice president for business development and programs, said on the sidelines of the ongoing MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow.

The executive confirmed that the company had held talks on CR929 with UAC this Wednesday.

"We have indeed met with UAC on Wednesday ... CR-929 is still of interest and UAC/CRAIC is willing to continue discussions in more details," Zeoli noted.

The wide-body long-range aircraft is a project of a jumbo jet, developed by UAC and COMAC. Its cost is estimated to total $13-20 billion, while the jet is expected be put into commercial production in 2025-2027. The sides are planning that the jumbo jet with the capacity of 250-300 passengers will be able to rival other leading aircraft manufacturers - Airbus and Boeing - and occupy an essential market share not only in Russia and China, but in other countries as well.