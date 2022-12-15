UrduPoint.com

Belgian Aid Worker Sentenced To 28 Years In Iranian Prison - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Belgian Aid Worker Sentenced to 28 Years in Iranian Prison - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) An Iranian court has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to 28 years in prison after he was arrested in Tehran in February on espionage charges, media reported on Wednesday.

The family of the 41-year-old does not know what prompted the arrest, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported.

Vandecasteele reportedly went on a hunger strike in prison a month ago and was not allowed to meet with his lawyer.

The convict's family condemns the inaction of the Belgian authorities in releasing the Belgian citizen, the report read.

The family also noted that a prisoner swap deal with Iran under which an Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in a Belgian jail for attempted terrorism, may be exchanged for Vandecasteele, is about to expire. According to the family, this deal is Vandecasteele's only chance of being released from the Iranian prison. the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Prisoner Iran Jail Tehran February May Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

5 minutes ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

5 minutes ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

20 minutes ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.