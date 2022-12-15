Belgian Aid Worker Sentenced to 28 Years in Iranian Prison - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) An Iranian court has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to 28 years in prison after he was arrested in Tehran in February on espionage charges, media reported on Wednesday.

The family of the 41-year-old does not know what prompted the arrest, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported.

Vandecasteele reportedly went on a hunger strike in prison a month ago and was not allowed to meet with his lawyer.

The convict's family condemns the inaction of the Belgian authorities in releasing the Belgian citizen, the report read.

The family also noted that a prisoner swap deal with Iran under which an Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in a Belgian jail for attempted terrorism, may be exchanged for Vandecasteele, is about to expire. According to the family, this deal is Vandecasteele's only chance of being released from the Iranian prison. the newspaper reported.