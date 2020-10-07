Belgian Armed Forces to Perform Uncommon Jump Exercise in Drop Zone of World War II

The Belgium Defense Forces' special unit on Friday will perform a free fall exercise and land in an area that has not been used since World War II, the national military said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Belgium Defense Forces' special unit on Friday will perform a free fall exercise and land in an area that has not been used since World War II, the national military said.

"The Special Operations Regiment is organizing an exceptional jump exercise on Oct 9 on a drop zone that has not been used since the Second World War.

Pathfinders will perform a free fall jump during this typical special Special Operations exercise," the Belgium Defense Forces tweeted.

Belgium's Special Operations Regiment is a military unit within the country's land armed forces, previously known as the Light Brigade and designed for special operations and rapid response.

The unit is headquartered in the municipality of Marche-en-Famenne, located in the Luxembourg province.