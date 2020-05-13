UrduPoint.com
Belgian Authorities Call Country's Decrease in New COVID-19 Cases 'Encouraging' Trend

A decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Belgium represents an encouraging trend, the Belgian Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday, adding that the daily infection rate in the country had fallen by 128 to 202 since the day before, with the total count reaching 53,981

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Belgium represents an encouraging trend, the Belgian Health Ministry's crisis response center said on Wednesday, adding that the daily infection rate in the country had fallen by 128 to 202 since the day before, with the total count reaching 53,981.

"Trends remain encouraging," the crisis response center stated.

According to the authorities, a total of 70 patients were hospitalized over the past day, while on Tuesday the figure was 43. The death toll rose by 82, compared to 60 new fatalities the day before, and the overall number of related deaths is now at 8,843.

The number of patients in intensive care units decreased from 465 to 420, and 205 recovered patients were discharged.

The center stressed that despite the fact that the intensity of the outbreak in Belgium was decreasing, it was necessary to continue observing social distancing rules and wearing protective masks.

Belgium started relaxing a number of restrictive measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease on May 4, reopening some companies and shops, providing that the staff do not have any direct contact with clients.

All stores, including street vendors, were allowed to resume operations starting on May 11 as part of the second phase of easing the lockdown measures. Residents were also allowed to receive up to four guests at their home, although it was recommended that such meetings take place in gardens or on the street.

The reopening of restaurants, cafes, bars, and nightclubs in Belgium will begin gradually starting on June 8.

