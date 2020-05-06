UrduPoint.com
Belgian Authorities Report 272 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 Deaths In Country Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Belgian Authorities Report 272 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 Deaths in Country Over Past Day

The number of the COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 272 to reach 50,781 over the past day while 110 more people died taking the death toll to 8,339, Belgium's Federal Public Health Service said Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of the COVID-19 cases in Belgium has grown by 272 to reach 50,781 over the past day while 110 more people died taking the death toll to 8,339, Belgium's Federal Public Health Service said Wednesday.

The death toll was also updated with 229 additional COVID-19 fatalities between March 24 and May 4 that were not immediately registered as coronavirus-related, the agency said.

The number of hospitalized people has increased by 116 admissions to reach 2,849, with 646 currently in critical condition.

The total of discharged with recovery has constituted 12,731, an increase of 290 since the previous report.

Belgium is believed to have passed the peak of coronavirus outbreak as early as April 12, with new daily cases far below the numbers reported last month.

The country has moved to gradually reopen non-customer-facing businesses while bars, restaurants and cafes are closed till at least June.

The Belgian national security council on Wednesday discussed the second stage of the plan on lifting quarantine-related measures that will begin on May 11.

The council noted that the situation with coronavirus in Belgium is developing in line with the existing expectations and new measures to weaken the quarantine regime will take effect.

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes recalled at a press conference after the council's meeting that wearing face masks for people over 12 was obligatory in public transport, railway stations, airports and schools. She also recommended to wear protective means at all other situations where it is impossible to ensure social distancing.

