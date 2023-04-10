Close
Belgian Authorities Reported $677Mln Income From Frozen Russian Assets - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:52 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Belgian government stated that it received an income amounting to 625 million Euros ($677 million) due to the taxation of interest of Russia's frozen assets, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Monday, citing the treasury.

The Belgian Treasury said that the country has frozen Russian funds worth 250 billion euros, becoming the leader in this indicator in Europe, and received a considerable windfall income of 625 million euros as result of taxation of interest the frozen assets, according to the newspaper.

