Belgian Authorities Reported $677Mln Income From Frozen Russian Assets - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Belgian government stated that it received an income amounting to 625 million Euros ($677 million) due to the taxation of interest of Russia's frozen assets, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Monday, citing the treasury.

