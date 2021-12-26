Belgian Cinemas Defy COVID-19 Curbs to Stay Open Through Festive Season

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Several cinemas in Belgium remained open on Sunday, even after tougher coronavirus restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant took effect across the country.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday that cinemas and theaters would be required to shut immediately after Christmas. Bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m.

The administration of White Cinema in Brussels called the decision "unfair and discriminatory." It said on social media that cinemas were not the cause of contamination.

"We have decided to stay open and welcome you to our halls in a safe and friendly manner," the announcement read.

Several other cinemas followed suit, according to a Sputnik correspondent in Brussels.

Belgium has been reporting on average 6,700 new COVID-19 cases a day, about a third below last week's median numbers. Prime Minister De Croo said that Omicron reached a 30% share of all new infections, up from 10% from the previous week.