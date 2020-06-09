Belgian city removes statue after anti-racist protest

The Belgian port city of Antwerp took down a statue of late King Leopold II on Tuesday just days after it was daubed with paint by anti-racism protesters

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Belgian port city of Antwerp took down a statue of late King Leopold II on Tuesday just days after it was daubed with paint by anti-racism protesters.

Statues of Leopold have long been a target of activists because of his record of brutal colonial rule in Belgium's former central African colonies.

The movement has gained momentum in recent days after the latest US police killing of an unarmed black suspect triggered a global wave of protest.