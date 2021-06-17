Belgian court finds government negligent on climate

A Belgian court on Thursday found state authorities guilty of negligence in its policies to tackle the climate crisis, in a judgment that activists hailed as historic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A Belgian court on Thursday found state authorities guilty of negligence in its policies to tackle the climate crisis, in a judgment that activists hailed as historic.

The Court of First Instance in Brussels nevertheless decided not to impose a binding emissions reduction target on the Federal and regional governments, to the disappointment of campaigners who had brought the case.