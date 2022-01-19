UrduPoint.com

Belgian Court Gives Trafficker 15 Years After Migrant Lorry Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Belgian court gives trafficker 15 years after migrant lorry deaths

A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry

Bruges, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry.

Vo Van Hong, 45, was accused of leading a cross-Channel people trafficking operation based in Belgium linked to a truck that was found full of corpses on a British industrial estate in October 2019.

Related Topics

Dead Man Van Belgium October 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakist ..

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

42 seconds ago
 Overcome the challenges of online schooling with H ..

Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

8 minutes ago
 Free eye camp to be held on February 5

Free eye camp to be held on February 5

43 seconds ago
 London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian arm ..

London-based law firm demands arrest of Indian army chief, home minister

25 minutes ago
 Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’ ..

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s volleyball tournament to ope ..

30 minutes ago
 Blinken Hopes Russia, US Can Keep on Diplomatic, P ..

Blinken Hopes Russia, US Can Keep on Diplomatic, Peaceful Path at Upcoming Meeti ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.