Belgian court gives trafficker 15 years after migrant lorry deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry

Bruges, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry.

Vo Van Hong, 45, was accused of leading a cross-Channel people trafficking operation based in Belgium linked to a truck that was found full of corpses on a British industrial estate in October 2019.