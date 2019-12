A Belgian court on Friday sentenced a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres to 25 years in prison

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A Belgian court on Friday sentenced a former Rwandan official convicted of genocide for his part in his country's 1994 massacres to 25 years in prison.

Fabien Neretse, a 71-year-old agricultural engineer, was arrested in France in 2011 and was found guilty of genocide and war crimes on Thursday after a trial in the Brussels high court.