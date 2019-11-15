UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Court Postpones Extradition Hearings For Two Ex-Catalan Pro-Independence Leaders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Belgian Court Postpones Extradition Hearings for Two Ex-Catalan Pro-Independence Leaders

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A Belgian court on Friday decided to postpone the hearings of two former members of the Catalan government, who are being sought for arrest and extradition by the Spanish authorities, to December 16.

Earlier in November, former Catalan Minister of Health Antoni Comin and former Minister of Culture Lluis Puig voluntarily appeared before Belgium's police for questioning. Last week, the Brussels Prosecutor's Office said that Comin and Puig did not agree to be extradited from Belgium to Spain, adding that hearings on their case would take place on November 15.

The hearings were postponed, as the court granted the request by the detainees' lawyers for changing the date, according to Comin and Puig's statements to reporters after leaving the courtroom.

On Thursday, a court in Edinburgh released ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati on bail hours after she handed herself in to police to have a European arrest warrant served on her. The next hearing in her extradition case is scheduled for December 12.

On October 14, the Spanish Supreme Court issued European and international arrest warrants for Carles Puigdemont and the government of the former president of Catalonia, who now resides in Belgium. On the same day, it sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over their involvement in the 2017 unauthorized independence referendum, causing mass protests.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Lawyers Brussels Same Edinburgh Independence Spain Belgium October November December 2017 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 ..

32 minutes ago

Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after bea ..

32 minutes ago

Four People Killed in Clashes With Police Amid Pro ..

32 minutes ago

Two German students arrested for "unlawful assembl ..

32 minutes ago

Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey

32 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Finals results

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.