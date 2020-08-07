UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Court Rejects Extradition Of Catalan Separatist

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

Belgian court rejects extradition of Catalan separatist

A Belgian court on Friday rejected the extradition of a former Catalan regional minister to face charges in Spain related to the banned 2017 independence referendum, prosecutors said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A Belgian court on Friday rejected the extradition of a former Catalan regional minister to face charges in Spain related to the banned 2017 independence referendum, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they would appeal the decision not to surrender Lluis Puig, but it will give hope to other exiled Catalan separatist leaders such as former regional president Carles Puigdemont.

The Brussels public prosecutor said the court had "refused to execute the European arrest warrant on the grounds that the Spanish authority which issued the warrant was not competent to do so." Puig hailed the decision, and demanded that Spanish courts now drop the charges against him.

"The Spanish government has to hand the means to apply a total amnesty," he told reporters, urging a political settlement to the referendum dispute.

Three years after the referendum Spain is still pursuing several of Catalan politicians who chose exile rather than face prosecution and jail time for organising the vote.

Nine more Catalan officials who remained in Spain, including former regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, were sentenced to 13 years in prison last October by the Supreme Court.

They, however, faced sedition charges. Puig -- who is 60 and was Catalan culture minister -- faces a charge of disobedience and misusing public funds to help organise the referendum.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Vote Jail Brussels Independence Spain October 2017 Government Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon president says negligence or missile may h ..

1 minute ago

Boy electrocuted in Hub

1 minute ago

IGP approves comprehensive plan to induct traffic ..

1 minute ago

PHA to plant miyawaki forest at 51 areas of city

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.