Belgian Court Suspends Extradition Warrants Against 2 Ex-Catalan Leaders Puigdemont, Comin

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A Belgian court ruled on Thursday to suspend arrest and extradition warrants issued by Spain against two former Catalan top officials, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin.

Puigdemont and one of his former ministers, Toni Comin, were elected to the European Parliament in May but could not take up their seats without swearing an oath of office in Spain, which they fled for Belgium in October 2017 for fear of persecution over the Catalan independence referendum.

"Belgian justice recognizes our [parliamentary] immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant! @toni_comin," Puigdemont wrote on Facebook.