Belgian Court to Hear Corruption Case of Former EU Parliament Vice President on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A Belgian court will consider the corruption case against former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili on Thursday.

During the trial, the court is expected to choose a measure of restraint to Kaili.

On December 9, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. Later, Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) during the searches.