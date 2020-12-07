UrduPoint.com
Belgian, Danish, Dutch Special Operations Forces' Headquarters Fully Operational - NATO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The headquarters of the Composite Special Operations Component Command (C-SOCC) of Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands has reached full operational capability, NATO said on Monday.

"Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands declared their Composite Special Operations Component Command (C-SOCC) headquarters as fully operational on Monday 7 December 2020," NATO said in a press release.

The C-SOCC integrates the national capabilities of the three countries into a deployable multinational headquarters, particularly designed to manage several Special Operations Forces task groups.

"The full operational capability was declared in the framework of the virtual Distinguished Visitors' Day of the exercise Steadfast Jupiter-Jackal 2020, which tested and verified all the relevant functions of the Composite Special Operations Component Command," the press release added.

The C-SOCC is one of the alliance's multinational High Visibility Projects, which was launched by the Belgian, Danish, Dutch defense ministers in February 2017. In June 2018, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the issue and achieved initial operational capability in the second half of the year.

As a next step, the three nations are set to make the special operations forces available for the NATO Response Force 2021 rotation.

