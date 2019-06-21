UrduPoint.com
Belgian, Dutch, Portuguese Leaders Among Candidates For EU Council Presidency - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Belgian, Dutch, Portuguese Leaders Among Candidates for EU Council Presidency - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The prime ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal, as well as a former Lithuanian president have all been named as potential successors to European Council President Donald Tusk, while Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell has been tapped to succeed Federica Mogherini as EU foreign policy chief, media reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels to agree on the candidates for four key positions in EU institutions, as the mandates of Mogherini, Tusk as well as of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will expire in the fall. The difficulty in agreeing candidates is connected with the results of elections to the European Parliament, which deprived the center-right and center-left parties of their usual majority. Now, member states must strike a balance between the interests of center-right forces, socialists and liberals.

Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel's strength lies with his ties to the liberals, which became the fourth largest group in the European Parliament and claim at least one top post in EU institutions, the Politico Europe newspaper noted.

Belgian media have also named Michel as a top contender but also suggested that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte may replace Tusk.

Former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite as well as Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa have also been named among possible candidates for the position.

Borrell, who reportedly may replace Mogherini, led the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) in the elections to the European Parliament in May. The PSOE ended up winning 20 mandates out of the 54 that Spain has in the legislature, becoming the largest party within the group of European socialists there.

In late May, EU leaders agreed to form a list of four names of candidates that conform to the necessary political, geographical and gender balance.

