Belgian F-16 Crashes In Western France, Both Pilots Eject From Aircraft - Reports

Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:55 PM

Belgian F-16 Crashes in Western France, Both Pilots Eject From Aircraft - Reports

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in western France on Thursday, but both pilots were able to eject from the aircraft, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in western France on Thursday, but both pilots were able to eject from the aircraft, media reported.

The Belgian Defense Department has confirmed that the jet crashed in Pluvigner, a commune in the French region of Bretagne, during a training session, the Flanders news media outlet said.

The pilots reportedly managed to eject, but one of them is believed to be dead after supposedly getting caught in a high-voltage cabling system.

