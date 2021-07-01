Belgian F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Building at Air Base in Netherlands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) A Belgian F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a building at Leeuwarden Air Base in the Netherlands, injuring two people, the base reported on Thursday.

According to the official statement, the incident happened on Thursday morning.

As a result, two people were injured, the pilot managed to eject.

Reportedly, there was no explosion or fire registered at the scene. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

Leeuwarden Air Base is located in the country's north and is one of the two F-16 bases of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.