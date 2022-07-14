UrduPoint.com

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due To Family Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who has been on an indefinite leave since April, said Thursday that she is finally leaving the government for family reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who has been on an indefinite leave since April, said Thursday that she is finally leaving the government for family reasons.

"My husband's illness will be a difficult battle that I want to fight alongside him and our children.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all those who have shown us and are still showing their support on a daily basis," Wilmes said on Twitter.

On April 21, Wilmes announced that she was suspending her work in the government indefinitely due to her husband's illness. She said her husband had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, adding that she planned to take care of family business during the summer.

According to Belgian media, Wilmes is expected to return to the Parliament as a lawmaker in the future. A new head of the Belgian Foreign Ministry will be appointed shortly.

