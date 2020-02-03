Belgian Foreign Minister Arrives in Baghdad for Official Visit - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin arrived in the Iraqi capital on Monday for an official visit to hold talks with the local authorities on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said, as cited by Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster

Goffin also plans to touch upon the recent waves of demonstrations in Iraq and the middle East, according to the broadcaster.

Iraq has been facing nationwide anti-government protests since October, with protesters demanding an end to corruption, improving living standards, and the government resignation.

In November, as the protests showed no signs of abating, then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned but remained in office in a caretaker capacity. This changed on Saturday when President Barham Salih official appointed former Communications Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister and charged him with forming a new government.

The demonstrations and ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimates.