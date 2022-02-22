UrduPoint.com

Belgian Foreign Minister Calls For Maintaining Diplomatic Channels Open On Ukraine, Donbas

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Tuesday that channels for a diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine should remain open despite the Russian recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"The adopted decision goes out of tune with what we were trying to achieve on the level of diplomacy... We need to preserve communication channels open while it is possible," Wilmes told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The minister added that the decision to recognize the breakaway regions contradicts international laws and violates the Minsk Agreements.

She added that the Minsk Agreements's goal was to find a political solution to keep the republics a part of Ukraine.

Wilmes noted that the issue can only be resolved through diplomacy.

"Diplomacy is the only way to settle conflicts, it is the way we are not giving up on. But we are not naive, and we continue working on deterrence measures as well," the minister said.

She reminded the the European Union had already prepared a package of sanctions against Russia, and said that "we will make a decision on these measures today."

