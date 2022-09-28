Belgian Foreign Minister Calls Nord Stream Incident 'Intolerable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on Wednesday that any diversions against the energy infrastructure of the Eeropean Union was intolerable, as she called for an immediate investigation into the leaks in Nord Stream pipelines.

"#NordStream Deliberately disrupting Europe's energy infrastructure is intolerable and those responsible will be held accountable. An investigation must be launched to shed light on this matter. Strengthening our energy resilience is urgent," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

Seismologists detected underwater explosions near the pipelines on Monday. An investigation is underway.