Belgian Foreign Minister No Longer in ICU as Part of COVID-19 Treatment

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, said on Wednesday that her condition had improved and she was moved out of intensive care.

"My health condition allows me to leave the intensive care unit, but I will still be in the hospital for a short time," Wilmes said.

The top Belgian diplomat contracted the coronavirus in mid-October. She was placed in the ICU unit on October 22 after her condition worsened.

Belgium has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Europe. As of late October, the country is registering some 13,000-16,000 coronavirus cases a day on average. To date, Belgium has confirmed over 347,000 cases and more than 11,000 related deaths.