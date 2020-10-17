Belgian Foreign Minister Says Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Experiencing Alike Symptoms

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday that she tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
Earlier this week, the diplomat said that she went into self-isolation, as she was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.
"My test for the coronavirus came back positive. I got infected probably from someone in my family, given the precautions I take outside the home," Wilmes wrote on Twitter.
On Monday, the minister took part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers.