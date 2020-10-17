UrduPoint.com
Belgian Foreign Minister Says Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Experiencing Alike Symptoms

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday that she tested positive for the coronavirus infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday that she tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier this week, the diplomat said that she went into self-isolation, as she was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

"My test for the coronavirus came back positive. I got infected probably from someone in my family, given the precautions I take outside the home," Wilmes wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the minister took part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

