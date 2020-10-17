Belgian Foreign Minister Says Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Experiencing Alike Symptoms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday that she tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Earlier this week, the diplomat said that she went into self-isolation, as she was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

"My test for the coronavirus came back positive. I got infected probably from someone in my family, given the precautions I take outside the home," Wilmes wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the minister took part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers.