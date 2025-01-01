Belgian foreign minister to visit Türkiye

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Belgium's Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin is scheduled to visit Türkiye on Thursday for discussions with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced.

“H.E.

Bernard Quintin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 2 January 2025,” the ministry stated.

The agenda for the talks has not been disclosed by either country.

This visit will be Fidan's first diplomatic engagement of 2025.