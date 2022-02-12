UrduPoint.com

Belgian Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens To Leave Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 03:34 PM

The Belgian Foreign Ministry updated its travel advice on Ukraine on Saturday, calling on Belgian citizens to leave and saying that evacuation cannot be guaranteed if tensions escalate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Belgian Foreign Ministry updated its travel advice on Ukraine on Saturday, calling on Belgian citizens to leave and saying that evacuation cannot be guaranteed if tensions escalate.

"All trips to the entire Ukrainian territory are strongly discouraged. Nationals who are currently in Ukraine and whose presence is not absolutely necessary are strongly advised to leave the country," the new travel advice read.

The ministry advised citizens to modify their travel plans depending on the security situation in Ukraine as tensions with Russia allegedly grow, adding that should the situation deteriorate, disruptions might affect air travel, internet and phone connectivity in Ukraine.

"If the situation worsens, evacuation from Ukraine cannot be guaranteed. It is, therefore, advisable that you leave the country while it is still possible," the ministry said.

Countries like New Zealand, Australia and Finland told their citizens to leave Ukraine earlier in the day. The United States and the United Kingdom have issued similar recommendations and began evacuating families of diplomatic staff.

Russia decided to "optimize" the staff of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine in the event of possible provocations from Kiev or third countries, but the main missions to the country continue their work, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

