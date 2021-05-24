Belgian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Belgian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned a Belarusian ambassador in Brussels over a recent incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes said.

The plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things.

"The ambassador of Belarus to Belgium has been summoned to the foreign ministry. Unacceptable and unjustified actions taken in the last hours will not go without consequences. Roman Protasevich should be released immediately. We also recalled our support for the democratic aspirations of Belarusians," Wilmes tweeted.