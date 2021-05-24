UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Belgian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Belgian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned a Belarusian ambassador in Brussels over a recent incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes said.

The plane flying from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was aboard the plane and was detained during the stopover. He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things.

"The ambassador of Belarus to Belgium has been summoned to the foreign ministry. Unacceptable and unjustified actions taken in the last hours will not go without consequences. Roman Protasevich should be released immediately. We also recalled our support for the democratic aspirations of Belarusians," Wilmes tweeted.

Related Topics

Minsk Brussels Athens Vilnius Belgium Belarus May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

39 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

50 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

2 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

2 minutes ago

Sister of murdered UK MP chosen to stand in by-ele ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.