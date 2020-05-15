UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Giant Solvay To Shut Two UK And US Plants

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:36 PM

Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

Belgian chemical giant Solvay announced Friday that it will close two composite materials plants in Britain and the United States with the loss of around 570 jobs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Belgian chemical giant Solvay announced Friday that it will close two composite materials plants in Britain and the United States with the loss of around 570 jobs.

The firm had already lost business due to reduced production of the Boeing 737 MAX airliner and is now facing "significant headwinds" because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said.

Related Topics

Business United States Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asian markets mixed at end of a uneasy week

2 minutes ago

MNA Munir Orakzai fell ill during NA session today

17 minutes ago

Locust attack damages crops badly in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago

European equities rebound in early deals

3 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Bloc's Expansion Possible, Yet Iss ..

3 minutes ago

Uzbekistan extends lockdown over COVID-19, lifts r ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.