Belgian giant Solvay to shut two UK and US plants

Belgian chemical giant Solvay announced Friday that it will close two composite materials plants in Britain and the United States with the loss of around 570 jobs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Belgian chemical giant Solvay announced Friday that it will close two composite materials plants in Britain and the United States with the loss of around 570 jobs.

The firm had already lost business due to reduced production of the Boeing 737 MAX airliner and is now facing "significant headwinds" because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said.