UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Government To Offer Defense, Security Classes In Flemish Schools

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belgian Government to Offer Defense, Security Classes in Flemish Schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Belgian authorities have reached an agreement with education officials of the country's Flemish community to implement a special defense and security program in some of its secondary schools starting next year, the Belgian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Flemish community, one of Belgium's three major ethnic groups which accounts for more than a half of the country's population, mostly resides in the Dutch-speaking northern region of Flanders and the bilingual Brussels area.

"From the beginning of the 2021 school year, some Flemish secondary schools will offer the opportunity for their technical students of the third cycle [year 5 and 6] to choose the Defense & Security option," the ministry said in a statement.

The two-year program will prepare pupils for higher education and work in the security sector. The defense authorities seek to reach out to the country's young generation to demonstrate the specifics of military career and help it "appreciate defense values."

The educational pact was signed by Belgian ministers of defense, interior and justice on the part of the government and the Flemish education minister and educational institutions on the part of the Flemish community.

Related Topics

Education Young Brussels Belgium From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik urges team management to encourage pl ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

22 minutes ago

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

32 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

46 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.