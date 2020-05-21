UrduPoint.com
Belgian Gov't Makes Concession After Doctors Vow To Go On Strike Over Controversial Decree

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:21 AM

The Belgian authorities have made concessions after medical workers vowed to go on strike over the government's poor managing of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently passed controversial decrees, the country's Health Minister Maggie de Block said on Wednesday, adding that two of them had already been revoked

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Belgian authorities have made concessions after medical workers vowed to go on strike over the government's poor managing of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently passed controversial decrees, the country's Health Minister Maggie de Block said on Wednesday, adding that two of them had already been revoked.

"The government has already agreed to this," de Block said after meeting with representatives of the health care trade union.

The health minister added that the decision should now be approved at a special meeting with representatives of political parties on Saturday.

The union of medical workers has previously protested recent government legislation requiring medical staff to go to work in the event of a sanitary crisis and a shortage of personnel in hospitals. In addition, the government has proposed hiring unemployed people for training and subsequent employment in hospitals lacking nursing staff.

Doctors said that even during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic they worked overtime without any special orders.

The confrontation between health care workers and the Belgian government escalated on Saturday, when the country's prime minister, Sophie Wilmes, visited two hospitals in Brussels for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. When Wilmes was approaching the intensive care unit of the Saint-Pierre Hospital, the medical staff lined up along the road turning their backs on the prime minister's car.

Belgium's coronavirus case total currently stands at 55,983, and 9,150 people have died as a result of contracting the disease, according to the Health Ministry's daily update.

The European country has relaxed a number of the social distancing measures enforced in March to curb the spread of the disease. Many non-essential companies and shops have been allowed to reopen, although citizens must wear facial coverings when traveling on public transport.

