Belgian Instructors Train About 1,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Belgian military instructors have trained about 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the European Union's military assistance mission, Belgian media reported on Monday.

Ukrainian troops have been trained, in particular, in operation of underwater drones for the underwater mine clearance in Belgium, the RTBF broadcaster reported, citing the Belgian Defense Ministry. Ukrainian soldiers have also been trained in the disposal of landmines, the report said.

Moreover, Belgian instructors have worked with Ukrainian snipers and artillerymen in Poland and Germany, the broadcaster reported.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed in late June that the EU had trained 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the military assistance mission. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that the mission was tracking to train 30,000 Ukrainians by the end of the year. The training is taking place outside Ukraine, he added.