Belgian Interior Ministry Worried By Possible Arrival Of Fundamentalists From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

The interior ministry and the federal police of Belgium are concerned that there may also be fundamentalists among Afghan refugees who are expected in the kingdom soon, the Belga news agency reported on Monday

The Belgian interior ministry was reported to have addressed the state bodies in charge of hosting refugees with a request to urgently submit the data on the expected migration flow. Some Afghans who have come to the kingdom before the current developments, and who are now in refugee centers, show "aggressive behavior," the message read, according to the Belgian news agency.

On Friday, Belgium started the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan which recently fell to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), as well as Belgians' Afghan family members and locals who cooperated with the kingdom and international organizations.

Additionally, Belgium pledged to grant asylum to Afghan human rights activists who might be threatened by the Taliban.

The evacuation is still underway, and it has been significantly hampered by the fact that Belgium does not have an embassy in Kabul, according to Brussels, so the necessary documents have been prepared either in the Belgian capital, or in Islamabad.

After Afghanistan was completely seized by the Taliban, many countries decided to reduce their diplomatic mission, or fully evacuate embassy staff as well as their citizens from the Central Asian state.

