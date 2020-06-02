Belgian Islamist arrested in kidnapping probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A leading suspect arrested by Belgian police on suspicion of kidnapping a 13-year-old is an Islamist with terrorism convictions, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Tuesday.

Khalid Bouloudo, 45, was arrested on Monday along with five others, accused of taking the young son of a suspected drug dealer hostage for ransom and holding him for 42 days until his release on Sunday.

Bouloudo -- identified by prosecutors by his initials and hometown: "B.

K. of Maaseik" -- is a former member of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (GICM), a jihadist group with ties to the Al-Qaeda militant network.

He was due to go on trial in September accused of running a GICM cell in Belgium, having had a previous conviction overturned after an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

In 2018 he was convicted of a terrorism offence for recruiting fighters to join an Islamist faction in Syria's civil war, but his 10-year sentence was reduced to three years suspended on appeal.