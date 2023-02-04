Belgian Judge Orders Release of Suspect in European Parliament Corruption Probe - Reports

One of the detainees in the European Parliament corruption probe has been released, Politico report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) One of the detainees in the European Parliament corruption probe has been released, Politico reports citing a prosecution spokesperson.

A Belgian judge allowed the release of Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, the secretary-general of No Peace Without Justice non-profit organization linked to the corruption scandal, on Friday.

The conditions of the release were not revealed, a prosecution spokesperson told Politico.

In December, the Belgian chamber of indictment reversed an earlier order to grant Niccolo Figa-Talamanca release with an electronic monitor, after an appeal from the Belgian prosecutor.