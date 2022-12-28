UrduPoint.com

Belgian Justice Ministry Says Scale Of EU Parliament Scandal Investigation Unprecedented

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Belgian-led investigation into alleged bribery in the European Parliament has reached a scale typical of investigations into organized crime, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

"This is a very specific case of interference by bribery and it is quite a novelty for our country," the minister was quoted as saying.

The minister recalled Belgium's 2021 joint probe with France and the Netherlands to intercept communications between war lords and other criminals by cracking the SKY ECC encryption software.

"I could say that what SKY ECC is for the fight against organised crime‰.‰.‰. this case could be the same for the fight against foreign interference by bribery," he told the Financial Times.

The investigation into alleged corruption in the European Parliament began in March 2021.

Van Quickenborn said Belgium has given it "all the possible means and personnel," determined to show that it does not give "free passes" to criminals, as quoted in the report.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.

