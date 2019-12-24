UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian King Calls For Government To Be Formed 'quickly'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Belgian king calls for government to be formed 'quickly'

Belgium's King Philippe used his Christmas address Tuesday to call for the formation of a government after a year of political tractions to face up to a number of national challenges

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Belgium's King Philippe used his Christmas address Tuesday to call for the formation of a government after a year of political tractions to face up to a number of national challenges.

An executive needs to be formed "as quickly as possible" in order to "take balanced decisions," the monarch, wearing a blue suit and orange tie and sitting in front of a Christmas tree in his Brussels palace, said in a recorded speech broadcast on television.

Belgium, largely split between its Dutch-speaking and right-leaning north and its French-speaking and leftist-voting south, has been without government for a year. The rise of extremist politics in both communities has made the task of forming a national administration difficult.

King Philippe, speaking in French, urged compromise and criticised "the violence explicit in language that judges and gestures that destroy".

Analysts viewed that as a condemnation of the sharp exchanges between the leaders of the two main Belgian political groups, the French-speaking Socialist Party and the New Flemish Alliance of the north.

"We live in a pivotal time, one calling into question our social, economic and environmental model. A period where many have lost their bearings. And that demands of us greater involvement. This is not a time to give up," he said.

Related Topics

Condemnation Christmas Orange Brussels Split Alliance TV Government

Recent Stories

Continued Violence in Northwest Syria Having Devas ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 500, traded at Rs 86,900 per t ..

2 minutes ago

Govt introduced multiple initiatives to combat cli ..

2 minutes ago

Acting Speaker extends felicitations to Christian ..

2 minutes ago

RUSADA to Notify WADA About Disagreement With Russ ..

6 minutes ago

Environment deptt's official held for taking bribe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.