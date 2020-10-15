Belgian king meets once-hidden half-sister for first time

Belgium's King Philippe has met his once secret half-sister Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg for the first time, the palace said Thursday, after she won a legal battle to be admitted to the royal family

The meeting took place on October 9 and led to a "long and rich exchange" that will allow the relationship to develop within a "family framework," said the statement, signed "Phillipe and Delphine."