UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian King Meets Once-hidden Half-sister For First Time

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Belgian king meets once-hidden half-sister for first time

Belgium's King Philippe has met his once secret half-sister Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg for the first time, the palace said Thursday, after she won a legal battle to be admitted to the royal family

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Belgium's King Philippe has met his once secret half-sister Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg for the first time, the palace said Thursday, after she won a legal battle to be admitted to the royal family.

The meeting took place on October 9 and led to a "long and rich exchange" that will allow the relationship to develop within a "family framework," said the statement, signed "Phillipe and Delphine."

Related Topics

Exchange October Family

Recent Stories

Juventus report losses of 89.7m euros

40 seconds ago

Supreme Court upholds high court verdict in 57 kan ..

42 seconds ago

Nigeria returns displaced to jihadist-hit town

44 seconds ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

47 minutes ago

Macron says fishing must not be 'sacrificed' to Br ..

47 minutes ago

Pashinyan: Militants Could Have Been Sent to N. Ca ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.