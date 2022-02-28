UrduPoint.com

Belgian King Postpones DR Congo Trip Due To Ukraine Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Belgian king postpones DR Congo trip due to Ukraine crisis

Belgium's King Philippe has postponed a historic visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's former colony, because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the royal palace announced Monday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Belgium's King Philippe has postponed a historic visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's former colony, because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the royal palace announced Monday.

The visit -- the monarch's first to the DRC since ascending the throne in 2013 -- has been showcased as a chance for reconciliation for atrocities and other abuses committed during colonial rule.

The trip had originally been scheduled to take place in June 2020 to mark the DRC's 60th anniversary of independence, but was rescheduled to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit was set for March 6-10, but will now be "postponed to a later date because of the invasion of Ukraine and the crisis this is generating," the palace said in a statement.

The decision was made "in close consultations" with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, it said.

The trip, which would include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo and other ministers, may be rescheduled in the coming months.

In a letter to Tshisekedi to mark the 2020 anniversary, King Philippe had expressed his "deepest regret for the wounds of the past.""Acts of violence and cruelty were committed, which still weigh on our collective memory," he wrote.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Visit Independence Congo March May June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow ..

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

12 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city ..

Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: official

12 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's ..

National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's PSDP

12 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary pro ..

National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary proposals for year 2022-23

34 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered ..

Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan among top ten countries affected by clima ..

Pakistan among top ten countries affected by climate change in last 20 years

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>