UrduPoint.com

Belgian Lawmaker Charged In EU Graft Probe

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Belgian lawmaker charged in EU graft probe

Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Belgian lawmaker in the European parliament with corruption after searching his bank safe as part of a probe into a bribery scandal linked to Qatar that has rocked the EU

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ):Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Belgian lawmaker in the European parliament with corruption after searching his bank safe as part of a probe into a bribery scandal linked to Qatar that has rocked the EU.

The Socialist deputy Marc Tarabella, 59, was detained by police on Friday after Belgium's federal prosecutors said raids were carried out targeting his safe in the city of Liege and offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, where he is mayor.

Eric van der Sijpt, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, told AFP Tarabella had been indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and for "participating in a criminal organisation", as part of the Belgian investigation into suspected bribery linked to Qatar and Morocco.

The so-called Qatargate scandal has sent shockwaves through the EU's institutions and caused the parliament to hastily seek reforms looking to curb outside influence.

The parliament last week voted to lift Tarabella's immunity from prosecution, and that of Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino, following a request by Belgian investigators.

Suspected of helping Morocco to weigh in on European parliament decisions, Cozzolino was arrested in Italy on an international warrant on Friday, van der Sijpt said.

Both have insisted they are innocent, and Tarabella has said he was looking forward to the chance to clear his name.

Authorities in Qatar and Morocco have denied any involvement in the case.

Belgium authorities already have three suspects in custody after launching raids on several addresses in December -- including those of lawmakers, ex-lawmakers and parliamentary aides -- that turned up 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash.

Those detained and charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal organisation, include a Greek MEP, Eva Kaili, who was one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents but who has since been stripped of that position.

The other two are her boyfriend, Francesco Giorgi, who was a parliamentary aide, and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who founded an NGO that dealt with the parliament.

Panzeri cut a deal with prosecutors last month in return for a lighter sentence, promising to spill the beans on the countries that gave the alleged bribes and people he paid off.

Belgian media has reported that Panzeri told investigators he gave Tarabella "between 120,000 and 140,000 euros" for his help in handling matters linked to Gulf state Qatar.

Tarabella's lawyer Maxim Toller accused Panzeri of "defamation" on Saturday, saying his client had again denied receiving money or gifts in the case.

"You only need defamation from one person, known as the head of a criminal organisation, to set off such a tsunami and tarnish (someone) unfairly," Toller said in a statement.

Tarabella will appear in court again by Thursday, the federal prosecution said.

mad/oaa/rox/bp/fb

Related Topics

Corruption Tsunami Police Scandal Parliament Immunity Bank Qatar Liege Van Italy Belgium Morocco Money December Criminals Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiy ..

UAE sends 117 tonnes of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria over past 24 hours as ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper Ho ..

UAE President receives Speaker of Turkmen Upper House of Parliament

1 minute ago
 Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan revi ..

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews security arrangements

18 minutes ago
 Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in P ..

Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health ..

18 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO reviews cleanliness situation in diff ..

16 minutes ago
 Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NA ..

Italy to Provide Ukraine With Aid Agreed Within NATO, EU - Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.